21,191 Shares in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Bought by Delphi Management Inc. MA

Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,889,000 after buying an additional 10,644,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,805 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 116,441.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,981,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $60,421,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,828,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,121,000 after purchasing an additional 466,338 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE SF traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.11. 143,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.26%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

