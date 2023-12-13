Delphi Management Inc. MA Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,302 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 37.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 360.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $107,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on NSIT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.37. 30,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.11. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $178.74. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

