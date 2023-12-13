Delphi Management Inc. MA Buys Shares of 12,721 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Novartis by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Novartis Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,403. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.13. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $209.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

