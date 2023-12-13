Garde Capital Inc. Has $16.96 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $16,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $82.01. The stock had a trading volume of 190,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,449. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.37. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $68.82 and a 1-year high of $82.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

