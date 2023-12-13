Garde Capital Inc. Has $21.78 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,315 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Garde Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.20. The company had a trading volume of 227,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,240. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.