Delphi Management Inc. MA Purchases New Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CADE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,742,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,733,000 after purchasing an additional 234,502 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,212.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 390,316 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 658,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 28.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 217,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 47,588 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cadence Bank in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.18.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CADE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.95. The company had a trading volume of 261,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,653. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $448.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.53%.

About Cadence Bank

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.