Garde Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,286,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,605,000 after acquiring an additional 44,271 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $395,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $861,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $46.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,445,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,277,089. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $114.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.23.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

