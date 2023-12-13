Delphi Management Inc. MA Makes New $294,000 Investment in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Insteel Industries during the second quarter worth $249,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 9.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 63.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

IIIN stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.40. The company had a trading volume of 20,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,340. The firm has a market cap of $669.22 million, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.91.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $157.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.07%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.