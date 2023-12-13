Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.290-0.310 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.5 million-$62.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.3 million. Model N also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.320 EPS.

MODN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut Model N from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Model N from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Model N has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Shares of MODN stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $22.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,705. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $873.78 million, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average is $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Model N will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $117,389.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,212,518.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Model N news, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $117,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,663.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,115 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $117,389.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,212,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,738 shares of company stock worth $1,106,180 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Model N by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Model N by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Model N by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Model N by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Model N by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

