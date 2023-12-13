HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $19.28

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.28, but opened at $18.79. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 8,843 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on HUTCHMED from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,464,000 after buying an additional 3,586,271 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 62.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,750,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after purchasing an additional 673,820 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in HUTCHMED in the second quarter valued at $6,838,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 870,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 508,959 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

