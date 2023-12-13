HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $12.73

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.73, but opened at $12.45. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 72,498 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $36.50 to $34.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.39 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 17.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $62,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 1,471,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,008,286.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jack Hightower purchased 224,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,716,176.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,082,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,726,883.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $62,668.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,471,096 shares in the company, valued at $24,008,286.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading

