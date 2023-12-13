GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) Short Interest Up 270.7% in November

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a growth of 270.7% from the November 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of GD Culture Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GD Culture Group stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 1.27% of GD Culture Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GD Culture Group alerts:

GD Culture Group Trading Up 18.8 %

GDC stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.72. 368,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,095. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. GD Culture Group has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

GD Culture Group Company Profile

GD Culture Group ( NASDAQ:GDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GD Culture Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GD Culture Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.