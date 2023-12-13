John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 258.7% from the November 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $103,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $306,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 121.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 160,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 88,209 shares during the period.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of HEQ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. 25,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,640. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Announces Dividend

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

