Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,000 shares, a growth of 309.7% from the November 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Harbor Custom Development Stock Down 15.3 %

Shares of HCDI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.48. 101,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,755. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Harbor Custom Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The company has a market cap of $1.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Harbor Custom Development alerts:

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($7.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($8.00). Harbor Custom Development had a negative net margin of 96.94% and a negative return on equity of 1,462.47%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harbor Custom Development will post -11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land development cycle, which includes land acquisition, entitlement, development, and construction of project infrastructure; single and multi-family vertical construction; and marketing and sale of various residential projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.