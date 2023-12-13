Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Short Interest Update

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 340.5% from the November 15th total of 242,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,507,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
QQQM traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.67. 217,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.15. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $106.88 and a 52-week high of $164.91.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2448 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.
About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
