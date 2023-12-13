IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Short Interest Up 266.2% in November

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 266.2% from the November 15th total of 439,600 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

IceCure Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICCM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.93. 418,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,397. IceCure Medical has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 535.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IceCure Medical will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICCM shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on IceCure Medical from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of IceCure Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IceCure Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

