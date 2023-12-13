First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a growth of 316.5% from the November 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,589. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $49.43.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0096 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
