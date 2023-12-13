iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 110.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 30,975 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 749.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $24.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

