Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Short Interest Up 293.8% in November

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 293.8% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
GMVHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Entain from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Entain from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.
Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.
