Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 347,600 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the November 15th total of 543,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 671,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance
Invesco Senior Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,784. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $4.14.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Senior Income Trust
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
