International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, an increase of 278.9% from the November 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ICAGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 245 ($3.08) to GBX 230 ($2.89) in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.76.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS ICAGY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,413. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 242.85% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.