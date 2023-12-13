VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Short Interest Up 253.8% in November

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 253.8% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Price Performance

CSA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.67. The company had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $65.78.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.0412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s payout ratio is -41.58%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSA. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

