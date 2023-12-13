VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Short Interest Up 253.8% in November

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 253.8% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
CSA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.67. The company had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $65.78.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.0412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s payout ratio is -41.58%.
Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.
