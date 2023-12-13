FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 38,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 77,066 shares.The stock last traded at $22.58 and had previously closed at $22.64.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $567.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,018,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,445,000 after purchasing an additional 452,115 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,289,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,756,000 after purchasing an additional 31,892 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,450,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,627,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,110,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,613,000 after purchasing an additional 53,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,321 shares during the last quarter.

About FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

