iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 16,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 25,751 shares.The stock last traded at $65.25 and had previously closed at $65.31.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a market cap of $569.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.46.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.4398 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
