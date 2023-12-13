iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 16,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 25,751 shares.The stock last traded at $65.25 and had previously closed at $65.31.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $569.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.46.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.4398 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,698,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 69,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

