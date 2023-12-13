Royal Bank of Canada Trims Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Target Price to $54.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.35% from the company’s previous close.

JCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

JCI traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.25. 3,298,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,078,002. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.57. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

