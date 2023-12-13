Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down to $8.17

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.17, but opened at $8.00. Gray Television shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 305 shares traded.

Gray Television Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $770.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

About Gray Television

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

