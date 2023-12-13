Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 180,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 329,975 shares.The stock last traded at $8.90 and had previously closed at $9.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sasol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sasol Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of Sasol

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sasol by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 700.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

