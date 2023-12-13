Insider Selling: Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Senior Officer Sells 29,693 Shares of Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Senior Officer Yann Louis Etienvre sold 29,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.14, for a total value of C$805,868.02.

Celestica Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Celestica stock traded up C$0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$38.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,582. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.31 and a 12 month high of C$39.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$35.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.63 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.58%. Analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 3.7464213 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celestica from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Celestica from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

