Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading Up 4.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $3.20 to $4.80. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Autolus Therapeutics traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.71. Approximately 155,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 595,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AUTL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after purchasing an additional 268,818 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,996,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 138,264 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,992,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 403,449 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,850,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,782,000. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $826.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.69.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.