Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading Up 4.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $3.20 to $4.80. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Autolus Therapeutics traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.71. Approximately 155,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 595,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $826.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.69.
Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.
