Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90.

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

