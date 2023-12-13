ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) were up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 746,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,185,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.
ImmunityBio Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46.
ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ImmunityBio Company Profile
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ImmunityBio
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.