ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) were up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 746,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,185,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ImmunityBio Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in ImmunityBio by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in ImmunityBio by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in ImmunityBio by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in ImmunityBio by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

