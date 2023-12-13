Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $6.01. 469,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,649,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “speculative buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.95.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 18.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 140.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

