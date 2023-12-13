Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 43,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 101,328 shares.The stock last traded at $32.79 and had previously closed at $32.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Cadre Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average is $25.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $125.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.68 million. Cadre had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadre

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $241,083.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,969,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,201,320.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $235,977.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,977,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,420,831.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $241,083.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,969,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,201,320.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,011 in the last 90 days. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cadre by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 37,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cadre by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cadre during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadre during the 1st quarter worth about $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

