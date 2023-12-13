iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 444,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 966,458 shares.The stock last traded at $30.97 and had previously closed at $31.19.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 23,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 462,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,630,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,933,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $790,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

