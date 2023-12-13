Insider Buying: nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF) Insider Purchases 3,154 Shares of Stock

nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF – Get Free Report) insider Jill Watts purchased 3,154 shares of NIB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$7.45 ($4.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,497.30 ($15,458.75).

Jill Watts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Jill Watts bought 4,021 shares of NIB stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.46 ($4.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,996.66 ($19,734.64).

NIB Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66.

NIB Company Profile

nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites and distributes private health insurance to residents, international students, and visitors in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in five segments: Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, nib Travel, and nib Thrive segments.

