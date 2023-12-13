Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.73. Approximately 54,541 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 712,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CORT. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.19.

The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.96.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $36,278.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,104.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $36,278.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,602 shares in the company, valued at $725,104.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,415. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

