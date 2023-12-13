First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Up 54.9% in November

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the November 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROBT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,791,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

ROBT traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.09. 17,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,371. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $445.98 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

