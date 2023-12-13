California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 107,097 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,633,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 107,097 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $345,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM opened at $256.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $248.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $263.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.01.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,883,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,726,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,898,900.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 877,297 shares of company stock worth $197,025,760 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

