Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Drops By 45.2%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the November 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RILYN stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 15,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,450. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.71.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 ( NASDAQ:RILYN Free Report ) by 10,487.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,950 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

