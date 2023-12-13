Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Drops By 45.2%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the November 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of RILYN stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 15,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,450. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.71.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Company Profile
b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.
