California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,364,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,858 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $249,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $59.49 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

