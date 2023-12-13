Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Guardant Health makes up 1.9% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Guardant Health worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 33.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $152,946.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:GH traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.63. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $44.85.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $143.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.25 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 80.69% and a negative return on equity of 322.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Profile



Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Stories

