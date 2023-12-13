First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 83.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 134.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 309.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of QQXT stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.98. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a one year low of $74.97 and a one year high of $88.40.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1872 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

