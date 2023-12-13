Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE) Short Interest Up 242.9% in November

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Performance

RENE remained flat at $10.93 during trading on Wednesday. 9,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,947. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77.

Get Cartesian Growth Co. II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RENE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 327.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 36,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cartesian Growth Co. II

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.