RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Short Interest Update

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a growth of 16,188.7% from the November 15th total of 29,100 shares. Approximately 24.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. 534,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,558. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of RedHill Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter worth $68,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter worth $1,063,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter worth $346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDHL

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.