First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,700 shares, an increase of 99.0% from the November 15th total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 37.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of QTEC stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $168.38. The company had a trading volume of 16,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,829. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.97. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund has a twelve month low of $101.95 and a twelve month high of $169.00.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

