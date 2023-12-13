Mantle (MNT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.38 Million

Mantle (MNT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 13th. Mantle has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $15.38 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mantle has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Mantle token can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,132,673,946.0131407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.57376044 USD and is down -2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $20,713,436.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

