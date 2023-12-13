UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Hits $3.69 on Major Exchanges

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and approximately $1.54 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for about $3.69 or 0.00008814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.55 or 0.00173152 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000434 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 928,227,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 928,227,825.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.7150527 USD and is down -5.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,802,188.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

