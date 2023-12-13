Financial Review: NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) and Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) and NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.5% of Consolidated Edison shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of NorthWestern Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Consolidated Edison shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of NorthWestern Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Consolidated Edison and NorthWestern Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Edison $15.67 billion 2.04 $1.66 billion $6.75 13.71 NorthWestern Energy Group $1.49 billion 2.13 $183.01 million $3.01 17.20

Profitability

Consolidated Edison has higher revenue and earnings than NorthWestern Energy Group. Consolidated Edison is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NorthWestern Energy Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Consolidated Edison and NorthWestern Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Edison 15.57% 8.16% 2.62% NorthWestern Energy Group 11.91% 6.62% 2.43%

Risk and Volatility

Consolidated Edison has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NorthWestern Energy Group has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Consolidated Edison and NorthWestern Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Edison 4 6 2 0 1.83 NorthWestern Energy Group 2 3 3 0 2.13

Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus target price of $88.08, suggesting a potential downside of 4.88%. NorthWestern Energy Group has a consensus target price of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.30%. Given NorthWestern Energy Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NorthWestern Energy Group is more favorable than Consolidated Edison.

Dividends

Consolidated Edison pays an annual dividend of $3.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. NorthWestern Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Consolidated Edison pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NorthWestern Energy Group pays out 85.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Consolidated Edison has increased its dividend for 50 consecutive years and NorthWestern Energy Group has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Summary

NorthWestern Energy Group beats Consolidated Edison on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan. The company also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million customers in southeastern New York and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million customers in southeastern New York. In addition, it operates 543 circuit miles of transmission lines; 15 transmission substations; 63 distribution substations; 87,951 in-service line transformers; 3,869 pole miles of overhead distribution lines; and 2,320 miles of underground distribution lines, as well as 4,359 miles of mains and 377,741 service lines for natural gas distribution. Further, the company owns, develops, and operates renewable and energy infrastructure projects; and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers, as well as invests in electric and gas transmission projects. It primarily sells electricity to industrial, commercial, residential, and government customers. Consolidated Edison, Inc. was founded in 1823 and is based in New York, New York.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company operates 6,597 miles of electric transmission and 18,534 miles of electric distribution lines with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 2,235 miles of natural gas transmission and 5,099 miles of natural gas distribution lines with approximately 135 city gate stations in Montana. It also operates 1,308 miles of electric transmission and 2,342 miles of electric distribution lines in South Dakota with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 55 miles of natural gas transmission and 2,545 miles of natural gas distribution lines in South Dakota and Nebraska. The company provides electricity and/or natural gas to approximately 764,200 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

