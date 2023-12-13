Reviewing Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) and NI (NASDAQ:NODK)

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) and NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and NI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A NI -3.07% -4.59% -1.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and NI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NI $364.61 million 0.74 -$53.10 million ($0.53) -24.75

Analyst Ratings

Hamilton Insurance Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NI.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hamilton Insurance Group and NI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Insurance Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 NI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hamilton Insurance Group presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.78%. Given Hamilton Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hamilton Insurance Group is more favorable than NI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.5% of NI shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of NI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hamilton Insurance Group beats NI on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property treaty reinsurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation, crisis management, financial lines, marine and energy, multiline specialty, and satellite reinsurance. It also provides accident and health, cyber, excess energy, environmental, financial lines, fine art and specie, kidnap and ransom, M&A, marine and energy liability, political risk, professional liability, property binders, property D&F, space, upstream energy, general and excess casualty, war and terrorism, allied medical, management liability, medical professionals, products liability and contractors, and small business casualty insurance plans. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda with additional locations in Dublin, Ireland; London, United Kingdom; Miami, Florida; New York, New York; and Glen Allen, Virginia.

About NI

(Get Free Report)

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.