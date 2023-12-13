California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 243,870 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,855,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 243,870 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.6% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Chevron worth $449,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,033,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,662,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.2% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1,444.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 154,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,281,000 after buying an additional 144,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $142.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.77 and a 200 day moving average of $156.75.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

